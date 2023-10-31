Life in jail for man who killed aunt he accused of witchcraft

A Mpumalanga man who killed his aunt after accusing her of practising witchcraft last year was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment.

In addition, the Mbombela high court sentenced Raymond Mahlasela Mtshali, 30, from Clau-Clau, to an additional 17 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. This sentence will run concurrently with the life sentence.

“Evidence revealed that on May 10 2022, the accused visited the deceased, Modjadji Mtshali, and found her watching television with children.

“A few minutes later, he went to the restroom and came back armed with a firearm and shot Modjadji several times,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Mtshali then fled to KwaZulu-Natal but handed himself to the police five days later.

Mtshali pleaded not guilty.

State advocate Antoinette Nkosi led the evidence of several witnesses, including the testimony of the deceased's granddaughter who told the court she saw the accused firing shots at the deceased.

In aggravation of sentence, Nkosi said the accused showed no remorse for his actions throughout the trial.

Nkosi said the accused did not submit any compelling and substantial reasons for the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life for murder.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence imposed on the accused and stands against violence directed at women, children and elderly people,” Nyuswa said.

