×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Joyful evening turns to tragedy as Nelson Mandela Bay teen killed

‘Respectful, quiet young man’ dies after gun goes off during peaceful get-together in Helenvale

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 01 November 2023

One moment a Nelson Mandela Bay teenager was sitting happily near a stove while watching a movie and the next he was killed when the gun a friend had been playing with went off.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said young Hayden Fertein was struck in his upper chest by a single bullet...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...
'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest

Latest