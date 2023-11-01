Joyful evening turns to tragedy as Nelson Mandela Bay teen killed
‘Respectful, quiet young man’ dies after gun goes off during peaceful get-together in Helenvale
One moment a Nelson Mandela Bay teenager was sitting happily near a stove while watching a movie and the next he was killed when the gun a friend had been playing with went off.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said young Hayden Fertein was struck in his upper chest by a single bullet...
