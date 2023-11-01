×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fraud accused Sizani’s retrial now due to start in 2024

01 November 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

With the holidays fast approaching, and a response still required from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP), fraud accused Portia “Pankie” Sizani has a long wait ahead of her for her retrial.

Appearing briefly in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday, Sizani’s lawyer, Bloemfontein-based attorney Thato Thuno, confirmed that after a pretrial conference certain representations had been made to the office of the DDPP. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...

Latest