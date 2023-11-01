Fraud accused Sizani’s retrial now due to start in 2024
With the holidays fast approaching, and a response still required from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP), fraud accused Portia “Pankie” Sizani has a long wait ahead of her for her retrial.
Appearing briefly in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday, Sizani’s lawyer, Bloemfontein-based attorney Thato Thuno, confirmed that after a pretrial conference certain representations had been made to the office of the DDPP. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.