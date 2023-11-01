×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Dozens of charges withdrawn in Timothy Omotoso case

Pastor, co-accused still face 32 main counts, ranging from rape to human trafficking, racketeering and sexual assault

Premium
By Devon Koen - 01 November 2023

The Gqeberha high court has ordered the withdrawal of dozens of charges against rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused.

Judge Irma Schoeman found on Tuesday that the state had failed to present any evidence against Omotoso, Zukiswa Sulani and Lusanda Sitho on 29 main charges and 16 alternative counts — a point conceded by the state...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...
'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest

Latest