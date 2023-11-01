×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cops to hit treadmills at fitness gyms after signing MOU

By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX - 01 November 2023
SAPS officers will be hitting the treadmills and weights at fitness gyms after a MOU was signed with Planet Fitness and Virgin Active. File photo.
SAPS officers will be hitting the treadmills and weights at fitness gyms after a MOU was signed with Planet Fitness and Virgin Active. File photo.
Image: TimesLIVE

Police officers have in the past come under scrutiny for not being in the best shape to tackle South Africa's criminals.

However, now the South African Police Service has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness to keep their officers fit.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola signed the MOU on Wednesday, saying it is designed to “benefit police officers to access and use facilities at the gym clubs at a discounted fee to encourage employees to remain physically fit and healthy”.

As part of the signing ceremony, Masemola will lead police officers in a fitness session.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...

Latest