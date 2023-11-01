Bogus estate agent back in court for failing to pay back money
It could be straight to jail for a Gqeberha woman who defaulted on the conditions of her suspended sentence by not paying back the R500,000 she swindled from unsuspecting clients while posing as an estate agent.
Nondumiso David, 55, was found guilty in July on five counts of fraud and for operating as an estate agent without a valid Fidelity Fund Certificate. ..
