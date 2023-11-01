Bell chimes for Lorraine Primary’s new principal
School tradition honoured as Marcel Pienaar moves into hot seat
The chiming of a bell signalled the start of an exciting journey for the new Lorraine Primary School principal on Wednesday morning.
Marcel Pienaar, the former Westering High School deputy principal, was given the honour of ringing the bell — a tradition at the school when welcoming in a new member...
