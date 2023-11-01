×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bell chimes for Lorraine Primary’s new principal

School tradition honoured as Marcel Pienaar moves into hot seat

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 01 November 2023

The chiming of a bell signalled the start of an exciting journey for the new Lorraine Primary School principal on Wednesday morning. 

Marcel Pienaar, the former Westering High School deputy principal, was given the honour of ringing the bell — a tradition at the school when welcoming in a new member...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...

Latest