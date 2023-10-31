×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Woman’s body found in Algoa Park flat

By Brandon Nel - 31 October 2023
The woman is believed to have died of natural causes
BODY FOUND: The woman is believed to have died of natural causes
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Algoa Park residents were left stunned when a womans badly decomposed body was found in her flat in Kamdebo Street on Monday evening.

It is believed the woman, whose age is unknown, died of natural causes.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the discovery at The Aloes block of flats had been made at about 6pm.

“Her body was in the early stages of decomposition, and it is estimated she died about a week ago,” he said.

“According to family members she had a history of bad health and is believed to have died of natural causes.”

He said officers called to the scene had kicked down the door, which had been locked from the inside.

No foul play is suspected.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...
'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest

Latest