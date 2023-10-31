Algoa Park residents were left stunned when a woman’s badly decomposed body was found in her flat in Kamdebo Street on Monday evening.
It is believed the woman, whose age is unknown, died of natural causes.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the discovery at The Aloes block of flats had been made at about 6pm.
“Her body was in the early stages of decomposition, and it is estimated she died about a week ago,” he said.
“According to family members she had a history of bad health and is believed to have died of natural causes.”
He said officers called to the scene had kicked down the door, which had been locked from the inside.
No foul play is suspected.
Woman’s body found in Algoa Park flat
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
