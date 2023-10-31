×

‘We also want to be part of the Bok magic’

Rugby administrators, politicians, players’ families tackle Bay trophy tour snub

By Tshepiso Mametela and Andisa Bonani - 31 October 2023

Pressure is mounting on SA Rugby to reconsider its decision to exclude Nelson Mandela Bay from the Springboks’ trophy tour later this week.

Though the champions will not be touching down in the city at the height of the euphoria over the next few days, SA Rugby’s governing body said on Monday that plans were in the pipeline for the Boks to visit the metro early in 2024 for “another significant event”...

