WATCH | Ramaphosa declares December 15 a public holiday in honour of the Boks

Addressing the nation, Ramaphosa, who had promised the nation a public holiday should the Springboks win, said he had taken into consideration the matric exams which kicked off on Monday.

He said while many would like to celebrate the Springboks’ win now, this would disrupt a about a million matriculants who are sitting for their exams.

Ramaphosa called on the country to “give matrics a chance”.

Hailing the Springboks’ victory, Ramaphosa said their holiday would be a day of hope, celebration and unity, adding that “they’ve shown us what is possible”.

TimesLIVE