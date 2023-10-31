Ten firearms recovered in Bay as Operation Shanela cracks down on crime

Police in Nelson Mandela Bay shared in the success of their counterparts in the rest of the province as Operation Shanela continued to yield positive results.
Of the 17 firearms recovered across the Eastern Cape last week, 10 were found in the Bay, while more than 18,000kg of suspected stolen copper and thousands of rand of counterfeit goods were found in other policing precincts across the province.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Operation Shanela was aimed at improving safety and security across the province and the police believed it had made a positive impact on the public perception of the men and women in blue in their communities.
“With the festive season ahead, additional operations will run concurrent with Operation Shanela to create a greater impact and to ensure that during this period all citizens are, and feel, safe,” Naidu said.
One of the firearms recovered in the Bay was linked to an alleged hijacking on Tuesday last week when members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad reacted to reports of a robbery in Pickering Street.
A truck loaded with appliances was hijacked shortly after 10am.
The truck and a suspect Toyota Quantum were spotted by responding police.
“As soon as the suspects realised they were being followed by police, they split up,” Naidu said.
“The officers requested backup and members of the K9 unit responded.”
When the vehicles were intercepted at the intersection of Circular Drive and Henry Botha Drive, five suspects, aged between 26 and 41, were arrested and one managed to escape.
Police also recovered a 9mm pistol.
In a separate incident on Thursday, an intelligence-driven operation led police members to a house in Khoza Street, Kayamnandi, where a 9mm pistol, with its serial number filed off, was recovered.
Police also found a magazine and seven rounds of ammunition, as well as a replica firearm.
A 26-year-old suspect was arrested.
Between October 23 and 29, Operation Shanela led to the arrest of 1,315 suspects wanted for a range of crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, and the possession of drugs and illegal firearms.
A total 2,057 stop-and-searches were conducted and 3,185 visible policing patrols took place.
This included 14 roadblocks.
“During these operations, police recovered 18,511kg of suspected stolen copper, 100 dangerous weapons and 17 firearms.
“Operations also led to the recovery of 16,831 pieces of counterfeit goods,” Naidu said.
Ten firearms recovered in Bay as Operation Shanela cracks down on crime
