Narrow escape as woman driver saves couple from thugs
World Cup euphoria turns into terror for Bay motivational speaker Dean Allen and wife Danica after beachfront attack
Nelson Mandela Bay motivational speaker Dean Allen is on a desperate mission to find the “guardian angel” who saved him and his wife from potential attackers in Humewood after the Rugby World Cup final.
The harrowing encounter early on Sunday morning unfolded as the couple, who relocated from Cape Town to Gqeberha about 18 months ago, were returning home after watching the Springbok-New Zealand clash...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.