Narrow escape as woman driver saves couple from thugs

World Cup euphoria turns into terror for Bay motivational speaker Dean Allen and wife Danica after beachfront attack

By Brandon Nel - 31 October 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay motivational speaker Dean Allen is on a desperate mission to find the “guardian angel” who saved him and his wife from potential attackers in Humewood after the Rugby World Cup final.

The harrowing encounter early on Sunday morning unfolded as the couple, who relocated from Cape Town to Gqeberha about 18 months ago, were returning home after watching the Springbok-New Zealand clash...

