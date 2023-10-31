Missing documents delay multimillion-rand toilet tender case
Suspended city boss Noxolo Nqwazi and her co-accused facing fraud charges amounting to more than R24m have still not had sight of the full police docket, the Gqeberha commercial crime court heard on Tuesday.
Nqwazi, suspended housing boss Mvuleni Mapu, ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, and former DA councillors Mbulelo Manyathi, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins, business owners Xolani Masela and his wife, Nwabisa, their daughter Nonpumezo Ngotsha in her capacity as the director of Thuthiko Logistics, and Morne van der Linde of HT Pelatona Projects, face charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act...
