Kouga municipality declares state of disaster and seeks loan to repair roads
R348m needed in total to successfully rehabilitate road network
The Kouga municipality will try to source a R200m loan to fix roads, while a state of disaster has been declared after high sea storm damage.
The decisions were made at a council meeting on Friday in response to severe storm damage in the area and the Garden Route, which wreaked havoc causing mudslides and road closures...
