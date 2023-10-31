×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kouga municipality declares state of disaster and seeks loan to repair roads

R348m needed in total to successfully rehabilitate road network

By Andisa Bonani - 31 October 2023

 The Kouga municipality will try to source a R200m loan to fix roads, while a state of disaster has been declared after high sea storm damage.

The decisions were made at a council meeting on Friday in response to severe storm damage in the area and the Garden Route, which wreaked havoc causing mudslides and road closures...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...
'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest

Latest