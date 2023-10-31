×

News

Former Bay cop burns decorated uniform

By Roslyn Baatjies - 31 October 2023

A video on Facebook showing a retired Nelson Mandela Bay police officer burning his uniform in a fireplace evoked mixed emotions among those who viewed it.

In the video, shared by GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon, Jonathan Mouwers is seen hanging up the decorated police uniform before he douses it with a flammable liquid and then sets it alight...

Latest