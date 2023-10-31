×

News

Charges against Timothy Omotoso dwindle


By Devon Koen - 31 October 2023

The number of charges faced by rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso has almost been halved.

However, Gqeberha high court judge Irma Schoeman on Tuesday dismissed the application by the lawyers for Omotoso and his co-accused — Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho — to have the case against them dismissed in its entirety...

