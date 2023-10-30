×

Walk a big step to healing for cancer survivor

By Simtembile Mgidi - 30 October 2023

She is an athlete who has competed in various triathlons, but the 5km Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer carried so much more weight for a Gqeberha woman because of the message behind it.

The event on Saturday, bringing to a close National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, was emotional but also joyous for Rushda Jappie, 53, who used the opportunity to reflect on her journey to winning her fight against breast cancer in 2022...

