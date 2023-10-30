Nelson Mandela Bay roads in sorry state
Residents, businesses at wits’ end over safety concerns, damage to vehicles caused by potholes, deteriorating surfaces
Roads across Nelson Mandela Bay are deteriorating at a rapid pace, leaving residents and businesses fuming over damage to their vehicles.
Potholes and crumbling surfaces are a common occurrence in residential neighbourhoods and business hubs, and those in the infrastructure industry believe motorists are in for a bumpy ride for some time as the city’s available R26m budget for road maintenance is not nearly enough to fix all the potholes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.