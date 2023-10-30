×

WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay mayor bungee jumps in ‘Faf speedo’

By Andisa Bonani - 30 October 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk kept good on his promise of jumping off the 216m high Bloukrans Bridge on Monday.

Van Niekerk promised to conquer his fear of heights if the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup...

