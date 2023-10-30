×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

International team launches orca study in Algoa Bay

Researchers collating sightings and photographs of killer whales off SA coast to identify individuals, examine movements and numbers

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 30 October 2023

An international research team has launched a project aimed at understanding the movement of orcas along the South African coast, and their first port of call was Algoa Bay, which has become an established hotspot for the mighty marine mammals.

A member of the team, Stellenbosch University PhD student and Sea Search member Aaron Barnes, said on Monday the aim was to answer a series of questions about the poorly studied species...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest
Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast

Latest