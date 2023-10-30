×

Gqeberha climber one step closer to Olympic dream

Aniya Holder’s whirlwind performance at national champs earns her a crack at African qualifier in December

By Tshepiso Mametela - 30 October 2023

Combine a steep surface, an agile athlete and dreams of qualifying for the Olympics, and you have Aniya Holder, a 22-year-old Gqeberha speed climber with her eye on the biggest prize in the sport.

SA’s top climbers converged on Durban for the SA National Climbing Federation selections from September 29 to October 3, where Holder won gold in the speed category to get closer to realising her goal...

