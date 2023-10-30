×

Gelvandale pupil beats odds to achieve EP water polo selection

Jenna Charles in U14 team for tournament in Gqeberha after taking up sport less than two years ago

By Roslyn Baatjies - 30 October 2023

Water polo is not a sport northern areas residents commonly participate in, but when 14-year-old Jenna Charles hit the water just more than a year ago, nothing could hold her back.

The grade 8 Gelvandale High School pupil has been included in the EP U14 girls’ water polo team to compete in the SA Schools Inter-Provincial Water Polo Tournament from December 9-13 in Gqeberha...

