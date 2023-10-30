×

Fundraiser set to raise new curtains for Little Theatre

By Devon Koen - 30 October 2023

In a quest to raise funds to adorn The Little Theatre in Central with new stage curtains, the Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society (Pemads) will unleash a torrent of talent in two must-see, one-of-a-kind shows. 

Featuring three top-notch locally and nationally sourced acts, the shows are sure to set the senses on fire at the weekend...

