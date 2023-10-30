Fundraiser set to raise new curtains for Little Theatre
In a quest to raise funds to adorn The Little Theatre in Central with new stage curtains, the Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society (Pemads) will unleash a torrent of talent in two must-see, one-of-a-kind shows.
Featuring three top-notch locally and nationally sourced acts, the shows are sure to set the senses on fire at the weekend...
