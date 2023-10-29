×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Young Despatch actor lands role in Netflix flick

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 29 October 2023

Aviwe Ngabom, of Despatch, became a familiar face playing Avukile in the Afrikaans telenovela Arendsvlei, and now he is moving on to new heights with a Netflix movie.

After two seasons, the 25-year-old made his final appearance on the show earlier in 2023...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast
South African Rugby Player Investigated for Alleged Racial Insult in World Cup ...

Latest