WATCH | Delirium, tears and joy in Paris and SA as Boks win World Cup
The Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in another nail-biter in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris on Saturday night, prompting delirium, tears and joy in the Stade de France and across South Africa.
Captain Siya Kolisi lifted his second World Cup trophy after doing the same in Japan four years ago. The Boks put in another superhuman effort for their third one-point victory in succession after winning by the same margin in the quarterfinal against hosts France and semifinal against England.
They became the second team, after New Zealand, to in back to back World Cups, and stand alone with four titles, with the All Blacks second with three.
South Africans will need the public holiday promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in the stadium, to let their shot nerves recover. But they can also celebrate, party at least a few nights away, and then enjoy four more years as rugby world champions.
🇿🇦🏆 Springboks get their hands on the prize! #NZLvRSA #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/YuBiD4gVto— Planet Rugby (@PlanetRugby) October 28, 2023
Mandoza's Nkalakatha had to be on the playlist. #Montecasino #Springboks @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA #RugbyWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Bvrlo5TCj4— Isaac Mahlangu (@IsaacPat) October 28, 2023
New Zealand misses their kick! Melville is on tenterhooks! pic.twitter.com/h4fR59o8HZ— alaister (@alaisterrussel) October 28, 2023
The moment the final whistle blew. pic.twitter.com/Dv0x5JxsAg— alaister (@alaisterrussel) October 28, 2023
Celebrations in the streets. pic.twitter.com/aPpDXwLQLd— alaister (@alaisterrussel) October 28, 2023
Damian Willemse is in disbelief 🥹😂#RWC2023 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/mtD7Vq7Akg— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 28, 2023
Cheslin Kolbe was all of us in those last few minutes 🥹— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 28, 2023
Happy birthday to the #RWC2023 champion! #RWCFinal | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/IQKx4lfKGD
Mr Mbonambi the Senior’s reaction after the @Springboks clinched their record fourth Webb Ellis Trophy. Bohlokong stadium in Bethlehem has just gone 🔥🔥🔥🔥. @SABC_Sport | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/8mcZXoRC3o— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) October 28, 2023
Thank you #Bokke, the country is getting the public holiday promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #RWC23Final #RWCFinal #RWC2023 #RWC23 #Springboks pic.twitter.com/JdHHZjSMwY— Thulani Ndaba (@tndaba) October 28, 2023
🇿🇦 Roger Federer supporting the Springboks in the stands! #RWCFinal #NZLvRSA pic.twitter.com/BB7HReT8HS— Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) October 28, 2023
WHAT A MAN! SIYA KOLISI 🇿🇦— Tokelo (@TM_Teekay) October 28, 2023
"People that are not from South Africa don't understand what this means for our country. Our country goes through a lot, and we are their hope." - Siya Kolisi.
Kolisi is the first Springboks captain to win back-to-back World Cups.#RWC2023 #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/393utn8Ubh
Amazing. Springboks SCENES!!😭🇿🇦🏆#RWCFinal #NZLvRSA pic.twitter.com/J6sHsQugSX— Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) October 28, 2023
South Africa have won the men's Rugby World Cup for a record fourth time! 🇿🇦🏆— Felix Tih (@felixtiih) October 28, 2023
The Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in the final in Paris. #RWC2023 | #RWCFinalpic.twitter.com/TLcxYVi39C
Faf de Klerk with a heroic tackle in the last minutes of the final!!! That will be remembered— Reasons (@LFCReasons) October 28, 2023
History winning tackle 👏🏽👏🏽
Faf De Klerk appreciation 🇿🇦🇿🇦👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#RSAVNZL #StrongerTogether #Springboks #RWCFinal #Gobokke #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/rLLFLpbTEt
Situation right now at Mall of Africa in Waterfall. Thousands of people are here with us. WE DID IT SOUTH AFRICA!!! We won the Rugby World Cup again. For a record 4th time. In God we trust. The whole country is not sleeping tonight. 🔥🔥🇿🇦 #Springboks #RWCFinal #RWC2023… pic.twitter.com/6pX1Zr65aE— Toko Masemola (@TokoMasemola) October 28, 2023
WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS 😭🇿🇦🇿🇦 #RWCFinal— Harold 💙💛 (@_IamHarold) October 28, 2023
WE ARE THE #Springboks 😭😭😭🇿🇦🇿🇦pic.twitter.com/DBqbiPiZxq
#BackToBack World Champions! @Springboks - THANK YOU!!!!😭🇿🇦💚💛🙌🏾 #RWCFinal #RSAvsNZL pic.twitter.com/ssNP1mivHI— Katlego Maboe (@KatlegoMaboe) October 28, 2023