The world champion Springboks will skip Nelson Mandela Bay when they embark on a four-day Trophy Tour on Thursday to what SA Rugby has called major regional population centres.
SA Rugby announced on Sunday that the team would attend the gala World Rugby Awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday night before leaving France for SA on Monday morning.
The Boks arrive back in SA on Tuesday (10.55am) at OR Tambo International Airport and will begin their tour 48 hours later.
The tour will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto — concluding at the FNB Stadium — on Thursday November 2, and take in Cape Town (Friday) and Durban (Saturday) before ending in East London on Sunday November 5.
Remarkably, the Bay has been omitted from this week’s schedule despite captain Siya Kolisi having his roots in Zwide and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus being born in Despatch.
SA Rugby said in a statement the locations had been selected for population size in the first three instances and the significance of rugby in the East London region in the fourth.
Satellite tours to Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and other centres are only scheduled for 2024.
— HeraldLIVE, Additional reporting by SA Rugby Communication
Boks to skip Bay on this week’s trophy tour
Image: HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES
