Another traditional leader killed in KZN
Inkhosi Siphamandla Khumalo and his wife, Queen MaDlamini Khumalo, have become the latest casualties in the assassination of traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal.
According to reports, the attack on Inkhosi Khumalo took place near Utrecht while he was travelling with his family on Saturday.
The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs said he and his wife succumbed to gunshot wounds.
It said the incident is a grim reminder of the ongoing violence against traditional leaders, despite their previous appeals for an end to such heinous acts.
“We unequivocally condemn these ruthless killings in the strongest possible terms, as they have instilled fear and uncertainty among our traditional leaders. Our deepest condolences go out to the Khumalo family, the friends, and the entire Amantungwa clan and Zulu royal household during this challenging period.
“The loss of Inkhosi Khumalo is not only felt by his immediate family but also reverberates through our portfolio of traditional leadership, the provincial house of traditional Khoisan leadership and the entire Khumalo clan,” said department spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi.
Mngadi said Khumalo was a dedicated and active member of the department’s traditional institutional structures.
He also served as chairperson of the local house of Amajuba, an executive committee member of the provincial legislature and member of the heritage portfolio committee.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and department officials are expected to visit the family on Sunday.
