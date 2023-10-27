Transnet has turnaround plan, but big issue is money
Parastatal looking for R47bn bailout from National Treasury, and wants government to cover R61bn of R130bn debt
Transnet has laid out its 18-month recovery plan, but a bailout of R47bn is needed before it can find its way back to profitability.
Transnet’s debt is sitting at R130bn, with the parastatal pinning its hopes on the National Treasury for a bailout...
