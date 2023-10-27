Safety must stay top of mind near water

As the signs of Summer begin to shine through the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged bathers and anglers to be wary of the unpredictability of water.
The warning comes as the full moon Spring Tide is at its peak this weekend and the NSRI has since called on seaside residents to adopt a safety first mindset as they revel in rivers and the ocean.
“We are appealing to everyone to adopt a Safety, Safety, Safety mindset in all activities this summer season,” a statement read.
“Do not drink alcohol and swim. Bathers at beaches must swim where and when lifeguards are on duty and between the lifeguard safe swimming zone flags — obey the lifeguards for everyone’s safety.”
Beach bathers, shoreline anglers, and coastal hikers should also be mindful of two high tides and two low tides around the coast every day.
“Be aware of rip currents.During full moon and new moon “Spring tide” brings higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides that can cause stronger than normal rip currents.
“Swimmers at rivers, lakes, and dams swim with a floating aid for safety and visibility. Don’t venture too far from the shore and if you get tired in the water float on your back and don’t panic — fill your lungs with air to aid flotation and stay calm.”
Parents and caregivers are urged to be responsible and sober as they supervise children who ideally should be wearing bright clothes as a precaution.
“Boaters, paddlers and sailors — wear your life-jacket and download and use NSRI’s free SafeTrx smartphone App when out on the water and know how to use your safety equipment — a referee whistle, red distress flares and cellphone fully charged in a watertight plastic sleeve.
“Always keep a responsible family member or friend updated with where you are going, your expected return time and check in on your safe return.”
In an emergency, residents can call 112 or the NSRI emergency operations centre on 087-094-9774.
