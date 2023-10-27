Gqeberha police are appealing for the community's assistance to identify a man who was killed in a horrific accident along the N2 on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man sustained serious injuries with some body parts dismembered during the incident at occurred at about 9:30pm between St Albans and Greenbushes off ramp in the direction of Gqeberha.
“Police attended to a complaint of a body lying on the above-mentioned road.
“A green size 42 single (Moeratti) shoe and a black and grey Alcatel cellphone was recovered not far from the scene.
“The deceased was wearing a navy blue top with the logo of the Legal Aid Board on the front. He was wearing a maroon jersey, Soviet jeans with beige, green and red striped belt. He was also wearing a golf shirt with horizontal maroon white and blue stripes.”
Naidu said no other information relating to the accident was available at this stage.
Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in identifying the man to contact detective Sergeant Chantal Joubert on 082-739-5959 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Police ask for assistance to identify dismembered deceased
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
