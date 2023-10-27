A Walmer teen is yet to return home after she went missing four days ago and police are urging the community to assist in locating the 16-year-old.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Phumelela Gqaliwe was reported missing on October 23 after she failed to return home after school.
“It is alleged that on the mentioned date at about 9am, the mother of Phumelela Gqaliwe left her at school in Walmer before going to work.
“Gqaliwe failed to return home after school and has since been missing.
“At the time, she was wearing her school uniform which was a grey skirt, white shirt and black jersey with white stripes.”
Naidu said it is alleged that Phumelela was since seen in the Walmer area.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the teen are asked to contact the investigating officer detective Sergeant Sizile Sindi on 082-303-0249 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
On the lookout for missing Gqeberha teen
Image: Supplied
A Walmer teen is yet to return home after she went missing four days ago and police are urging the community to assist in locating the 16-year-old.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Phumelela Gqaliwe was reported missing on October 23 after she failed to return home after school.
“It is alleged that on the mentioned date at about 9am, the mother of Phumelela Gqaliwe left her at school in Walmer before going to work.
“Gqaliwe failed to return home after school and has since been missing.
“At the time, she was wearing her school uniform which was a grey skirt, white shirt and black jersey with white stripes.”
Naidu said it is alleged that Phumelela was since seen in the Walmer area.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the teen are asked to contact the investigating officer detective Sergeant Sizile Sindi on 082-303-0249 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
World
News