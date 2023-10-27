Preparing for Ironman World Championship is getting harder and harder, triathlete Michelle Howes says, but the flame still burns bright to compete.
Competing in the 55-59 age category, Howes, formerly Enslin, recently claimed her third Ironman World Championship title in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, Howes talks us through her race — including “the toughest and worst marathon I've ever done” — and what motivated her all the way to first place.
LISTEN | Ironman World champion opens up on what it takes to win the toughest race
Image: Werner Hills
