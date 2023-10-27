×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Ironman World champion opens up on what it takes to win the toughest race

27 October 2023
Michelle Howes is welcomed home at the Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport after returning from Ironman World Championships where she claimed the world title in the 55-59 age group.
Michelle Howes is welcomed home at the Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport after returning from Ironman World Championships where she claimed the world title in the 55-59 age group.
Image: Werner Hills

Preparing for Ironman World Championship is getting harder and harder, triathlete Michelle Howes says, but the flame still burns bright to compete.

Competing in the 55-59 age category, Howes, formerly Enslin, recently claimed her third Ironman World Championship title in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, Howes talks us through her race — including “the toughest and worst marathon I've ever done” — and what motivated her all the way to first place. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast
South African Rugby Player Investigated for Alleged Racial Insult in World Cup ...

Latest