It’s game day and all roads lead to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday as the Rugby World Cup action reaches a climax with the Springboks and All Blacks final.
The “gees” is expected to sweep across the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, where a fan park will be set up for rugby-mad fans across the metro.
As the only major venue in SA where the Boks have an unbeaten record, it is hoped the turnout will spur the national team to a record fourth World Cup crown.
Mandela Bay Development Agency CEO Anele Qaba said the agency expected the support of two Bay rugby trailblazers to put an extra boost into an already electric atmosphere.
“The live broadcast will be something of a home crowd cheer for Zwide-born captain Siya Kolisi and legend [director of SA rugby] Rassie Erasmus, formerly of Despatch,” Qaba said.
“We encourage every Bok supporter from all corners of the Bay will converge at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and be part of history as we cheer the Boks to a fourth Rugby World Cup win”.
Plans for the day include a DStv Premiership clash between Chippa United and AmaZulu kicking off at 5.45pm.
Sports fans will be treated to a prematch entertainment line-up featuring DJ Chris-Beats, King Booi the MC and Pastor The DJ alongside Bay muso Patrick “Tururu” Lindoor and broadcaster Putco Mafani.
HeraldLIVE
Fans called on to fill Bay stadium fan park
Reporter
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
