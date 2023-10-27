Eastern Cape musicians on a mission to give young talent a chance
It is a matter of putting your money where your mouth is for multi-award-winning musicians Betusile Mcinga and Mzwanele Ntoyakhe, who are determined to unearth, retain and showcase the province’s musical talent.
Mcinga, from Nduna 360 Records, and Ntoyakhe, from Khetha Music Productions, were among eight recipients of funding, totalling just more than R1m, from the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture. ..
