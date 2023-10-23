×

News

‘Rain has brought us misery — again’

Residents in parts of Gqeberha, Garden Route left reeling after weekend downpours flood homes, close roads

By Andisa Bonani and Siphokazi Mnyobe - 23 October 2023

Another downpour, another disastrous weekend — this has become the lived reality of some Gqeberha residents as the cold and wet weather continuously wreaks havoc on their homes.

As the sun peered through the clouds on Sunday morning, it revealed the devastation left behind as residents living in low-lying areas of the metro started wading through knee-high water to try to salvage what they could from their waterlogged homes...

