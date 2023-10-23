A passenger suffered a fatal medical emergency at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport at the weekend.
Airports Company South Africa said the incident occurred in the domestic Bidvest lounge on Saturday morning. The passenger had been waiting to board a flight to George in the Western Cape shortly before noon.
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
TimesLIVE
Passenger dies in airport lounge
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber
A passenger suffered a fatal medical emergency at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport at the weekend.
Airports Company South Africa said the incident occurred in the domestic Bidvest lounge on Saturday morning. The passenger had been waiting to board a flight to George in the Western Cape shortly before noon.
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News