Murder accused says he was unfairly treated while giving statement
A trial-within-a-trial will be held in the case of multiple murder accused Usisipho Zozi to determine the admissibility of a statement obtained by the police.
Zozi, an alleged member of the “Dora Street Boys” gang which predominantly operates in the New Brighton area, claimed he was unfairly treated and his rights were infringed when he was asked to give a statement...
