Missing transcripts lead to murder trial delay
Missing transcripts of proceedings in the trial of murder and cash-in-transit heist accused Ayanda Fani and Pule Masemola led to the matter being placed on hold on Monday.
Addressing the Gqeberha high court, senior state advocate Marius Stander said while the court had previously ordered for a running transcript of proceedings to be made available, parts of it were missing. ..
