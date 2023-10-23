×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Missing transcripts lead to murder trial delay

By Devon Koen - 23 October 2023

Missing transcripts of proceedings in the trial of murder and cash-in-transit heist accused Ayanda Fani and Pule Masemola led to the matter being placed on hold on Monday.

Addressing the Gqeberha high court, senior state advocate Marius Stander said while the court had previously ordered for a running transcript of proceedings to be made available, parts of it were missing. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South African Rugby Player Investigated for Alleged Racial Insult in World Cup ...
Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot

Latest