Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 31-year-old man was found in the street in Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police had arrived at the scene in Imbuia Street at about 12.40pm and found the body of Antonio Visagie.
He had been shot in the chest and lower back.
Janse van Rensburg said that when the police arrived, community members had been gathered around Visagie’s body, but no-one was able to explain what had happened.
Visagie’s family later arrived and identified his body.
“At this stage there are no witnesses to the shooting and no arrests have been made,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Man shot dead in Arcadia
Court reporter
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
