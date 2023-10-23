×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man shot dead in Arcadia

23 October 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter
Antonio Visagie was shot in the chest and lower back in the incident in Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.
NO WITNESSES: Antonio Visagie was shot in the chest and lower back in the incident in Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 31-year-old man was found in the street in Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police had arrived at the scene in Imbuia Street at about 12.40pm and found the body of Antonio Visagie. 

He had been shot in the chest and lower back.

Janse van Rensburg said that when the police arrived, community members had been gathered around Visagie’s body, but no-one was able to explain what had happened. 

Visagie’s family later arrived and identified his body. 

“At this stage there are no witnesses to the shooting and no arrests have been made,” Janse van Rensburg said. 

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022

Latest