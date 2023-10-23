×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Celebrating 200 years of written isiXhosa

Event at NMU underlines importance of the youth preserving language as part of their identity and culture

Premium
23 October 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

In an everchanging world where artificial intelligence and electric vehicles have begun to dominate conversations, it is imperative not only to acknowledge but also to uplift indigenous languages to ensure they remain relevant.

This was the overarching theme during the “Conversation on celebrating 200 years of isiXhosa as a written word” event at Nelson Mandela University on Friday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022

Latest