Bethelsdorp students protest after failing to receive NSFAS payouts
East Cape Midlands TVET College students at the Heath Park campus in Bethelsdorp made their voices heard as they vented about the nonpayment of their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding.
About 100 students fretting over the non-receipt of their NSFAS accommodation and transport grants for July and August jostled their way through tight private security on Monday before breaking out in song outside the registration office. ..
