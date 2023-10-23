×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bathurst woman wounded during protest wins case against police

Premium
23 October 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A Bathurst woman has come out victorious against the minister of police in the Makanda high court. 

Nomsa Dyibishe, 52, took the police to court after she was allegedly shot by SAPS officials on January 29 2019 during service delivery protests in Bathurst that left her with wounds to both legs. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022

Latest