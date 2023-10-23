×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Alert cops arrest four truck-hijacking suspects after car chase

By Brandon Nel - 23 October 2023
Police arrested four suspects who reportedly hijacked a truck in Newton Park on Monday morning
QUICK ACTION: Police arrested four suspects who reportedly hijacked a truck in Newton Park on Monday morning
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Off-duty police flying squad members apprehended four suspects who reportedly hijacked a truck in Newton Park on Monday morning.

Pursuing the truck and a Quantum minibus, the officers managed to block the vehicles at a Circular Drive intersection.

In the ensuing confrontation, shots were fired, resulting in the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of a firearm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said had occurred at about 10.20am.

“The scene is still active and a media statement will be issued later,” she said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022

Latest