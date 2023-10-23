Off-duty police flying squad members apprehended four suspects who reportedly hijacked a truck in Newton Park on Monday morning.
Pursuing the truck and a Quantum minibus, the officers managed to block the vehicles at a Circular Drive intersection.
In the ensuing confrontation, shots were fired, resulting in the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of a firearm.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said had occurred at about 10.20am.
“The scene is still active and a media statement will be issued later,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Alert cops arrest four truck-hijacking suspects after car chase
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
