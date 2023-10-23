×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

ACDP rejects findings of probe into cause of Bethelsdorp fire

By Guy Rogers - 23 October 2023

The ACDP has challenged Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's dismissal of its culpability for the Bethelsdorp fire which gutted two homes last week.

The party said a notice of exigency in this regard would be lodged on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South African Rugby Player Investigated for Alleged Racial Insult in World Cup ...
Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot

Latest