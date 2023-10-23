ACDP rejects findings of probe into cause of Bethelsdorp fire
The ACDP has challenged Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's dismissal of its culpability for the Bethelsdorp fire which gutted two homes last week.
The party said a notice of exigency in this regard would be lodged on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.