A Gqeberha woman was rushed to hospital after she was shot while walking in Helenvale on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 42-year-old had been walking in Deverill Road when she was shot at about 11pm.
“A gunshot was fired from an unknown direction,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“She sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.
“She was transported to hospital for treatment.”
The motive and the suspects are unknown.
Janse van Rensburg urged anyone with information to contact the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
Woman wounded in Helenvale shooting incident
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
