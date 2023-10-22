×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

N3 near Van Reenen's Pass reopened after crash

22 October 2023
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Reporter
Both lanes of the N3 have been reopen near Van Reenen's Pass after a major collision early Sunday morning.
Both lanes of the N3 have been reopen near Van Reenen's Pass after a major collision early Sunday morning.
Image: EMER-G-MED

The traffic flow has been restored on Van Reenen Pass in KwaZulu-Natal after a crash involving five trucks on Sunday. 

Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said the north- and southbound carriageways on Van Reenen Pass were closed.

Emergency services were on the scene to commence with a cleanup and recovery of the five trucks involved in the crash. 

Dhoogra said a diesel spill had to be cleaned before the road was reopened. 

She said light rain in the area was contributing to difficult driving conditions. 

Motorists have been cautioned to drive with caution amid the downpours. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022

Latest