Robbers escaped with a haul of laptops and cellphones after holding up staff at a business in Newton Park, Gqeberha, on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the robbery at the Cape Road premises occurred at about 9.30am.
“Approximately five suspects, two armed with firearms, pointed [guns at] the employees,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“A hammer was used to break the display glass and laptops and cellphones as well as cash from a customer was taken.
“They fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza.”
No-one was injured during the robbery.
Janse van Rensburg said anyone with information about the robbery should contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or visit their local police station.
HeraldLIVE
Laptops, cellphones taken during Newton Park robbery
Image: GARETH WILSON
