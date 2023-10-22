×

News

Laptops, cellphones taken during Newton Park robbery

By Brandon Nel - 22 October 2023
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the robbery at the Cape Road business occurred at about 9.30am on Saturday
Image: GARETH WILSON

Robbers escaped with a haul of laptops and cellphones after holding up staff at a business in Newton Park, Gqeberha, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the robbery at the Cape Road premises occurred at about 9.30am.

“Approximately five suspects, two armed with firearms, pointed [guns at] the employees,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“A hammer was used to break the display glass and laptops and cellphones as well as cash from a customer was taken.

“They fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza.”

No-one was injured during the robbery.

Janse van Rensburg said anyone with information about the robbery should contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or visit their local police station.

