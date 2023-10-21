Kruger coins among items stolen during Fernglen robbery

A group of at least six suspects forced their way into a Fernglen residence on Friday evening before tying up the homeowner and stealing a collection of jewellery and collectible coins.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred in Ralston Road at about 9.45pm.
“The suspects entered the house, wearing balaclavas, buffs, and hand gloves,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The suspects were armed with knives and threatened the complainant.
“He was tied up and the suspects ransacked the house, taking with them a safe containing jewellery and Kruger rand coins.”
No injuries were reported and police are investigating a case of house robbery.
She urged anyone with information to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or send information.
Image: GARETH WILSON
