A pupil from Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School in Tshepisong, Roodepoort, died at a local clinic on Friday from alleged food poisoning, the Gauteng education department reported.
“It is alleged that two grade 3 boy learners from the school complained of stomach cramps in class and were rushed to Tshepisong Clinic.
“Unfortunately, after a few minutes of receiving medical attention, one learner was certified dead,” education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
The other boy was transferred to Leratong Hospital for further treatment.
“According to information at our disposal, it is alleged that the two learners bought and consumed a pack of biscuits from a local spaza shop in the area.”
Mabona said the department will send its psychosocial support officials to the school to provide necessary support.
“We continue to urge school governing bodies, parents and communities at large to be always vigilant towards the food or snacks sold in and around schools. Where it is suspected that the food or snack may have expired, such information should be reported to the local health or police authorities for necessary action,” Mabona said.
In a separate case, Mabona said the department was satisfied with the work by police in a similar matter regarding food poisoning where 90 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve were hospitalised after consuming space cookies last month.
On Friday, the Soshanguve magistrate’s court denied bail to Amukelani Nyulunga, 19, Ofentse Maluleka, 21, and Katlego Matlala, 29.
The men are facing 28 counts of attempted murder for allegedly selling muffins laced with a substance with a narcotic effect to children. The case will resume on December 12 .
TimesLIVE
Grade 3 pupil dies after 'eating biscuits' from tuck shop in Tshepisong
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
A pupil from Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School in Tshepisong, Roodepoort, died at a local clinic on Friday from alleged food poisoning, the Gauteng education department reported.
“It is alleged that two grade 3 boy learners from the school complained of stomach cramps in class and were rushed to Tshepisong Clinic.
“Unfortunately, after a few minutes of receiving medical attention, one learner was certified dead,” education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
The other boy was transferred to Leratong Hospital for further treatment.
“According to information at our disposal, it is alleged that the two learners bought and consumed a pack of biscuits from a local spaza shop in the area.”
Mabona said the department will send its psychosocial support officials to the school to provide necessary support.
“We continue to urge school governing bodies, parents and communities at large to be always vigilant towards the food or snacks sold in and around schools. Where it is suspected that the food or snack may have expired, such information should be reported to the local health or police authorities for necessary action,” Mabona said.
In a separate case, Mabona said the department was satisfied with the work by police in a similar matter regarding food poisoning where 90 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve were hospitalised after consuming space cookies last month.
On Friday, the Soshanguve magistrate’s court denied bail to Amukelani Nyulunga, 19, Ofentse Maluleka, 21, and Katlego Matlala, 29.
The men are facing 28 counts of attempted murder for allegedly selling muffins laced with a substance with a narcotic effect to children. The case will resume on December 12 .
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
World
World