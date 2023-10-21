×

Garden Route motorists cautioned as heavy rains force closure of several roads

By Andisa Bonani - 21 October 2023

Mud slides, flooding and road closures are among the complications that accompanied heavy downpours along the Garden Route on Saturday.

The George municipality was forced to be temporarily closed the N2 towards Kaaimans Pass following a mud slide that occurred earlier in the day...

