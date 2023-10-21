Garden Route motorists cautioned as heavy rains force closure of several roads
Mud slides, flooding and road closures are among the complications that accompanied heavy downpours along the Garden Route on Saturday.
The George municipality was forced to be temporarily closed the N2 towards Kaaimans Pass following a mud slide that occurred earlier in the day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.